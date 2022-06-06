Debut of FIFA World Cup™ Original Trophy in Lebanon is a milestone moment as Tour continues its journey to 51 countries and territories FIFA World Cup™ Original Trophy unveiled by FIFA Legend Juliano Belletti Beirut, Lebanon, June 5, 2022 – The FIFA World Cup™ Original Trophy today was unveiled in Lebanon for the first time ever during a VIP event, providing an exclusive experience of football's most coveted prize as the fifth FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola continues its journey to 51 countries and territories. Attending the event was his excellency Lebanese Minster of Youth and Sports, George Kallas, who represented the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, in addition to Lebanon Football Association President, Hachem Haidar, FIFA Legend Juliano Belletti together with Lebanese football stars Hassan Maatouk, Youssef Mohammed, Jamal Taha and Abbas Atwi, as well as Coca-Cola’s Middle East and global executives. Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport to reveal the most prized Trophy in the world and celebrate the real magic of the world’s largest, most anticipated sporting event – the 2022 FIFA World Cup™. Tolga Cebe, Vice President & General Manager Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company said: “We are excited to bring the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola to Lebanon and several other countries in the region for the first time. By bringing the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy, we hope to inspire a spirit of hope and optimism for a bright future for the youth of the country. We express our sincere thanks and gratitude to FIFA and the Lebanon Football Association for their partnership.” Lebanon Football Association President, Hachem Haidar said: “For Lebanon, where football is the most popular sport, hosting the Original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an opportunity and a source of inspiration for current players and especially the young ones - some who are with us today. The FIFA World Cup is more than a football competition. It is an event that connects people, builds intercultural understandings and brings people of all ages, races and cultures together. We at the Lebanese Football Association aim to be at the forefront of embodying this vision and core values.” The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit 51 countries and territories, bringing Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to visiting all 211 Football Nations by 2030. For the first time ever, the tour will visit all 32 FIFA World Cup™ qualifying countries, inspiring fans across the world through exclusive consumer experiences. Belletti said: “It is such an honor to be here in Lebanon. Lifting the Original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy has the power to excite millions of fans and, after witnessing the Middle East’s passion for football first-hand, I know the Tour will continue excite and engage with fans across the region.” The FIFA World CupTM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola began its journey from the UAE on 12 May and then travelled to Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain prior to visiting Lebanon. The Tour will also visit Saudi Arabia as the penultimate stop ahead of its final destination in host country Qatar later this year. The Coca-Cola Company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™ since 1978. Coca-Cola has had stadium advertising at every FIFA World Cup™ since 1950 and is a long-time supporter of football at all levels. Get involved by posting your own FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola memories by using the hashtag #BelievingIsMagic About The Coca-Cola Company The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. About the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy is awarded to the winners of the FIFA World Cup™ while remaining in FIFA’s possession. Made of solid gold and weighing 6.142kg, the trophy depicts two human figures holding the globe aloft. Its current design dates back to 1974. As one of the most recognized sports symbols in the world and a priceless icon, the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup™ and heads of state. Because regulations state that the original trophy must remain in FIFA’s possession and cannot be won outright, the team winning the FIFA World Cup™ retains the authentic trophy temporarily and is then permanently awarded the tournament edition trophy, the FIFA World Cup™ Winner’s Trophy (which is gold-plated, rather than solid gold, and engraved with the year, host country and winners of the respective event). The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an extraordinary opportunity for people to take in a piece of football history and share their passion for the sport with each other. The emotions of seeing the original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will stay in football fans’ memories forever.