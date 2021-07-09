In agreement with the municipality of Tire, the owners of the generators of the municipality have indicated that they have to turn off their generators for a period of 5 hours a day due to a shortage of fuel oil including on the black market, indicates a dispatch from the Agency. National Information.

These cuts should occur in 2 phases, the first from five in the morning to seven in the morning, and the second period from four in the afternoon to six in the evening.

