In agreement with the municipality of Tire, the owners of the generators of the municipality have indicated that they have to turn off their generators for a period of 5 hours a day due to a shortage of fuel oil including on the black market, indicates a dispatch from the Agency. National Information.
These cuts should occur in 2 phases, the first from five in the morning to seven in the morning, and the second period from four in the afternoon to six in the evening.
Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն