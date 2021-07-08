The Ministry of Health has indicated that a first Pfizer marathon for people aged 25 to 29 and registered before March 1, 2021 will take place from July 9 to 10 in the various vaccination centers.

This new Pfizer marathon comes as the Lebanese authorities now fear a sudden rise in the number of contaminations as has been the case for a few days, probably induced by the Delta variant or Indian variant of Covid19.

In total, 546,366 have been infected since February 21, 2020, the date of the discovery of a first case in Lebanon.

The total number of people affected by the virus reaches 540,228 local cases and 6,138 cases from abroad. The total number of people who have died is 7,867 since the onset of the disease in Lebanon on February 21, 2020.

The ratio of positive tests has been increasing for several days with the figure of 1.9 %.

101 people are currently hospitalized and 46 people were in critical condition and 11 people were placed on a ventilator.

Still according to the latest report, 1,035,319 people received a first dose and 537,538 people received both doses.

