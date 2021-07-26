Following the organization of a grandiose wedding for his daughter, MP Nawaf Sahel announced the suspension of his membership of Hezbollah pending disciplinary measures that could be taken against him. He also announces to apologize to people who were shocked by the organization of this wedding, while Lebanon is going through a serious economic crisis that has led to a deterioration of more than 90% of the value of the Lebanese pound and a significant loss. purchasing power.

