A huge fire broke out in Qobeyat in Akkar caza this Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. local time and spread in no time, surrounding residents in their homes and citizens in their vehicles.

The Lebanese army, civil defense teams and volunteers from the region rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire and rescue those surrounded by the flames.

Four hundred and twenty firefighters, fifty fire trucks and 17 Civil Defense cars coming from North Lebanon, Beirut, Kesrouan, are trying to put out the fire, but have not yet succeeded in smothering the flames.

According to the mayor of Qobeyat Youssef Nader, a 14-year-old boy, Amine Melhem, who was trying to put out the fire that was already threatening his home, perished in the flames. The mayor also described this disaster by stressing that it is a new “August 4” but in the North, deploring the importance of the damage caused by this fire.

The fire also affected border villages such as Rouweyneh, Kfartoun Akroum and Andket.

