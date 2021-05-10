Security forces in charge of protecting parliament assaulted a doctor in his clinic after the latter asked a patient’s family to leave so that he could treat the patient. This officer, who would wear a badge mentioning the 313 unit of the parliament, then threatened him with his weapon and beat him.

The police in Parliament have often been singled out by local and international NGOs in recent years due to the fairly frequent use of violence, especially during the demonstrations of October 2019.

This information comes as the majority of hospitals in the capital have started a week-long strike following the verdict in the Ella Tannous case.

As a reminder, the girl had her 4 limbs amputated following a bacterial infection, which justice considers to be a medical error despite the emergency care provided. However, the Council of the Order of Physicians believes that it is up to its committees and not to justice to decide whether or not it is a medical error.

His doctor, Dr. Issam Maalouf, had been arrested at the time without a scientific investigation having even been carried out to determine whether or not there was an error, underlined a few days ago Dr. Ismail Sukkariyah, director of the National Authority of Public health. He notes today that the judicial decision is more emotional and not science since the judges would not have considered the technical aspects that led to the drama.

Judge Tarek Bitar therefore condemned the AUH and al Maounat hospital as well as Dr. Issam Maalouf to pay 9 billion Lebanese pounds and a monthly salary to his family equivalent to 4 times the minimum salary as well as 500 million Lebanese pounds compensation to the family.

