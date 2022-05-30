A new expo in Gemmayze in support of art, culture and life In continuity to the series of art exhibitions and initiatives, Rebirth Beirut is preparing to launch its new expo in its cultural center headquarters in Gemmayze. This is the third consecutive exhibition this season, called “A Tribute to Modernity”, in cooperation with “Artscene Gallery” to present the finest for lovers of modern and contemporary art with a group of veteran, mid-career or emerging artists, with one goal: to support art, beauty and culture in the capital Beirut. The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 6 PM to 8 PM with the participation and presence of the artists, in addition to cultural and journalistic figures from the city and abroad. The paintings displayed belong to a wide selection of names, such as: Hussein Madi, Muhammad Al-Rawas, Fateh Moudarres, Samir Sayegh, Jamil Malaeb, Raouf Rifai and Omar Onsi. In addition to a group of artists from Lebanon and abroad, such as: Riad Ne’meh and Tahseen Zaidi from Iraq, Elias Ayyoub and Yaser Safi from Syria, Sami Alkour and others. The exhibition includes a tribute of support to emerging and promising Lebanese artists, such as: Lama Rabah, Elie Rizkallah, Fatat Bahmad, in addition to Tom Young, a British who has been living in Lebanon for a while, Ali Mourabet, the architect who reflects in his art masterpieces of engineering.