The director of general security, General Abbas Ibrahim said he was ready to appear before Judge Tarek Bitar as part of the investigation into the explosion of the port of Beirut after illumination

He would have made these remarks in front of the administrative and judicial cell in charge of the follow-up of the file, constituted by Wissam Muhammad al-Mathbouh, Ahmad al-Mustrah and Basil Abbas. The latter considered that the leaks concerning Judge Tarek Bitar’s request constitute a violation of judicial rules. It would be a question of exerting pressure in order to stir up hatred, they believe, by arbitrary accusations with public objectives and aimed at removing men “capable of carrying out the State from its ashes.

As for a possible questioning of the person responsible by the judge, the director of the General Security indicated that he was ready to appear before him “when things are clear in accordance with the administrative and legal frameworks”, especially since he considers that it is about a “national and humanitarian catastrophe, and justice must present its report to the public opinion on the determination of the causes of the explosion.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն