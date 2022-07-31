NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Al-Mortada, considered that “culture in its various manifestations is the true identity of Lebanon, and through it Lebanon will rise from its stagnation.”

He added: “The contemporary economy tilts its balance towards the knowledge economy, which is a vast field available for the Lebanese to explore in innovation, in light of their capabilities and qualifications.”

Al-Mortada called on the rising generation, “who are the future of the nation, to devote themselves to possessing the true culture that leads to creativity together, and to stay away from narrow quarrels and sterile arguments that are based on monopolizing rights and keeping others astray…and to widen their hearts and thoughts, to understand, respect, embrace and love this other, and to make freedom of expression, by word or image or otherwise, a means to build national solidarity.”

The Minister’s words came in his opening speech at the annual “Batroun Art Fair” organized by the Batroun International Festival Committee in the framework of its activities for Summer 2022, which included a painting exhibition by artist Andre Calvaian, a photography exhibition by photographer Roger Moukarzel and the exhibition of woodwork by engineer Ghassan al-Bakri.

