In a message addressed to the French present in Lebanon but also to the Lebanese facing a major economic crisis on the occasion of the French National Day on July 14, the French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo recalled the fraternity that exists between the 2 country.

“Whatever your functions or your projects, homage and recognition for all you do for Lebanon,” wrote the diplomat in her message posted on social networks, a country described as being a sister country.

To the Lebanese, Anne Grillo also reminds the solidarity and the union of France and the French always alongside the Lebanese “again and again”.

As a reminder, France has invested heavily in the Lebanese file with its roadmap aimed at setting up a new government and thus unlocking economic aid from the international community in the face of the social and economic crisis it is going through.

France thus sent significant humanitarian aid the day after the explosion in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020 and President Emmanuel Macron even moved on August 6. This aid would have reached 85 million euros indicate the French authorities. He returned to Lebanon on September 1 to mark the centenary of the proclamation of the state of greater Lebanon.

Paris has also been the spearhead of the international community concerning humanitarian aid granted to the population by even organizing 2 international conferences.

Recently, the parliamentary defense committee recommended setting up a TaskForce with humanitarian goals with the UN and the World Bank to save critical public services such as electricity, water distribution or even hospitals. facing a possible collapse in the near future. This aid should thus bypass the public administrations considered to be corrupt as well as the political class, believes a large part of the population.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն