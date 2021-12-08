Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are calling for the release of a journalist, Nada Homsi, whom they believe to be arbitrarily detained. She was reportedly arrested by the General Security on November 16 following a search of her apartment which took place without a judicial order. Since then, the General Security has reportedly refused him access to a lawyer and decided to deport him despite a judicial order calling for his release on November 25.

For her part, her lawyer indicates that a small quantity of cannabis had been found at her home. However, she specifies that the journalist would be detained for undisclosed security reasons.

Syrian-American journalist based in Lebanon, Nada Homsi has written for the New York Times, Al Jazeera and Middle East Eyes columns about the current economic crisis in Lebanon and the social and economic difficulties facing the population.