De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – Army Chief, General Joseph Aoun, received at his Yarzeh office this afternoon, the head of the American delegation in the indirect technical negotiations for the demarcation of the maritime borders, Amos Hochstein, accompanied by US Ambassador Dorothy Shea.

Discussions focused on the demarcation of the maritime borders, where Hochstein briefed General Aoun on the latest developments in this dossier.

In turn, the Army Commander reiterated “the military institution’s commitment to any decision taken by the political authority in this regard,” hoping that “the negotiations will reach the desired results for the interest of Lebanon.”

 

