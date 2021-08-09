While we thought the situation had returned to normal, the lines of motorists are back in front of gas stations, due to the closure of some or the rationing at other gas stations after a limited quantity. could only be delivered this weekend.

In question, the Bank of Lebanon is still on the banks of the accused for the delay it takes in granting the lines of credit necessary for the importation of fuels.

The lack of fuel oil is all the more critical for hospitals as some have already run out of precious liquid during the weekend, forcing establishments to prioritize care for people requiring equipment powered by electricity.

This Sunday, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources announced the exceptional opening of the Zahrani depots in South Lebanon and Tripoli in North Lebanon in an attempt to normalize the situation of hospitals.

