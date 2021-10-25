This initiative consists of offering a number of newly planted Cedar trees in favor of persons of Lebanese origin living abroad. If we were to plant a Cedar for every single one of them, all Lebanon and perhaps a large part of the Middle East would be covered by Cedars.

For this first year, we intend to plant 100 trees that would be allocated in a lottery to 100 persons of Lebanese origin, living abroad and not having a father of Lebanese nationality.

We believe that Lebanon is for everyone who has roots in Lebanon. We believe that Lebanon owes to each one of them. We believe that Lebanon is a message and not only a country, and this message is one of openness and generosity.

The draw will take place on this November 22nd, Lebanese Independence day.

All details to participate are available on this link Back to our Cedar Roots.

Banque BEMO reaffirms once again its statement, “2021 is the year of Faith”.

(*) This initiative is in partnership with Jouzour Loubnan.

About Banque BEMO

Banque BEMO is a commercial Bank whose services and activities cover both the Lebanese and regional market. True to its principles, the Bank focuses on its vision, namely being the Reference in Private and Corporate Banking while remaining fully committed to its values: Family Spirit, Professionalism, Honesty and Conservatism.