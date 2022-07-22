NNA – Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday welcomed at the second presidential residence in Ain al-Tineh, international aid coordinator to Lebanon, French Ambassador Pierre Dukan, in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo, with whom he discussed the country’s general situation. Speaker Berri then received caretaker Labor Minister, Mustafa Bayram, with whom he discussed the state budget and the social security dossier.

Later in the afternoon, Speaker Berri received President of the Senate of the Republic of Uruguay. The pair discussed fresh developments, bilateral relations between Lebanon and Uruguay, and the best means to develop legislative cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.

On the other hand, the House Speaker called for a plenary session at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 26, to elect seven MPs as members of the Supreme Council to judge Presidents and Ministers, and to study and approve bills and law proposals.

It is to note that Berri had visited the headquarters of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, where he submitted a statement about his movable and immovable assets.

===========R.H.