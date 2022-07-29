NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, the new Director of the World Bank’s Mashreq Department (Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria), Middle East and North Africa, Jean-Christophe Carret, and the WB’s former Regional Director Saroj Kumar Jha, as well as WB’s Country Operations Officer Mouna Couzi.

The delegation came on a protocol visit on the occasion of Carret’s assumption of his new duties, succeeding Kumar Jha.

Separately, Speaker Berri met with a delegation of agriculture ministers of Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq who partook in the quadripartite agricultural meeting that was held in Beirut on the 28th and 29th of July.

The delegation included Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan, Jordan’s Khaled Al-Hanaifat, Syria’s Mohammad Hassan Qatana, and Iraq’s Muhammad Karim Al-Khafaji, in the presence of the ambassadors of Jordan Walid Al-Hadid, Iraq Haider Shia Al-Barrak and Syria Ali Abdul Karim Ali.

Discussions reportedly touched on the outcome of the agricultural ministerial conference held in Beirut.

On the other hand, Speaker Berri, in his capacity as the General Commander of the “Islamic Risala Scout Association”, chaired the meeting of the Association’s General Commission Council, where they discussed the Association’s work programs and its future activities.

On the other hand, Berri received a congratulatory cable from his Moroccan counterpart, Rachid Talbi Alami, on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha and the advent of the new Hijri year.

