NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday signed the 10 laws that had been approved by Parliament on July 26, 2022, and referred them to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers.

On the other hand, Speaker Berri received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, Lebanon’s Ambassador to Sweden, Dr. Hasan Saleh, who briefed him on the situation of the Lebanese community in Sweden.

=============== L.Y