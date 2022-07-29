De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

 

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday received in his office at the Ministry the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed an array of matters including border demarcation, the Syrian displacement, and the work of UNIFIL.

On the other hand, Caretaker Minister Bou Habib received a copy of the credentials of the newly-appointed British and Iranian Ambassadors to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell and Majtaba Hamadani, respectively.

 

