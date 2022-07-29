NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday received in his office at the Ministry the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed an array of matters including border demarcation, the Syrian displacement, and the work of UNIFIL.

On the other hand, Caretaker Minister Bou Habib received a copy of the credentials of the newly-appointed British and Iranian Ambassadors to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell and Majtaba Hamadani, respectively.

