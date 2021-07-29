Supporting Lebanese designers and talents for the love of Lebanon

Beirut, July 23, 2021:

In view of the challenging situation our country is passing through, and the uncertainties the retail market is facing, ABC took on the initiative to promote Lebanese production and businesses through the launch of “BY the ROOTS”: a uniquely curated Lebanese designers space dedicated to support local talent and production.

BY the ROOTS will open at ABC Dbayeh Level 1 on July 29, and will give more than 100 designers the opportunity to showcase their products and creations in a beautifully designed branded area. Customers will discover unique Lebanese designs and production, and will be able to purchase hidden gems from our local community at affordable prices.

Encouraging Lebanese talent, Mrs. Diana Fadel, ABC Chairman and CEO says: “We are truly delighted to create such a unique destination where local talents meet through art, fashion, homeware, food and design. Our aim is to support Lebanese designers and artisans by widening their exposure to the market and introduce them to ABC’s loyal customers. We live in exceptional times where we need to continuously showcase our love for Lebanon and fight to preserve the identity of our country. And what better way to do so than by encouraging local production and by proudly shopping local!”

ABC “BY the ROOTS” opening event will be held on Monday August 9.

#Wear your identity

تسوق لبناني تيبقى لبنان#

For any Lebanese designer who is interested to take part in “By the Roots” kindly contact [email protected]

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն