NNA – Caretaker Culture Minister, Judge Mohammad Mortada, on Thursday received in his office at the Sanayeh palace, Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Baris Ulusoy, and an accompanying delegation.

Discussions reportedly touched on an array of public matters and fresh developments in the region, in addition to the means of cooperation between the two countries in the various domains, especially at the cultural level.

Both sides agreed to hold a Turkish cultural week in Lebanon this year.

Afterwards, Minister Mortada and Ambassador Ulusoy along with his accomapnying delegation toured the National Library, and had a closer look at the collection of books presented by the Turkish Embassy in Lebanon as a kind gift that includes various topics on the Turkish heritage and other topics.

