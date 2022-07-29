NNA – The Secretary General of the Popular Nasserite Organization, MP Osama Saad, on Friday received in his office in Sidon, Caretaker Minister of Information Ziad al-Makary, in presence of a number of the Organization’s command members.

According to a statement by Saad’s press office, the visit began at Bab Al Saraya Cafe, where they had a traditional breakfast, followed by a tour among the old neighborhoods of Sidon, where Minister Al-Makay had a closer look at the City’s heritage and touristic places.

The Caretaker Minister expressed his great admiration for Sidon’s ancient history and its cultural and historical landmarks, underlining the importance of highlighting Sidon’s archaeological monuments and touristic and heritage attractions.

=============== L.Y