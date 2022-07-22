NNA – Caretaker Minister of the Displaced, Dr. Issam Charafeddine, on Thursday received the UK Special Representative for Syria, Jonathan Hargreaves, accompanied by Deputy Head of UK Mission to Lebanon, Alyson King OBE, in presence of the Displaced Minister’s Advisor for Human Rights Affairs, Dr. Haitham Abu Saeed.
Discussions reportedly touched on the displaced Syrians’ return dossier.
================ L.Y
