Clashes between guards of the Ein Tineh palace, home of the president of the chamber of deputies Nabih Berri, and families of the victims of the explosion in the port of Beirut took place. As a reminder, 2 relatives of Nabih Berri, the former Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil and Public Works Ghazi Zeaiter, and members of the Amal party, are the subject of a request for the lifting of their parliamentary immunity by Judge Tarek Bitar in charge of the file.

The demonstrators thus brandished the photos of the latter, demanding that the 2 former ministers be brought to justice.

As a reminder, a meeting of the parliamentary bureau and the parliamentary administration and justice committee should be held this Friday to decide whether or not to lift the immunity of the two men.

Judge Tarek Bitar also requested the lifting of the immunity of the former Minister of Transport Youssef Fenianos and of various security officials such as General Abbas Ibrahim, something refused by the Minister of the Interior, or that of the former commander of the Lebanese army, General Jean Kahwaji and asked to question the outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

