Coral has recently unveiled its newest gas station on the Jounieh Highway on March 7, 2023. This opening is in line with the company’s strategic initiative to elevate its services and modernize its chain of stations throughout all regions in Lebanon.

The opening event was attended by the Managing Director of Coral, Mr. Edgar Yamin, alongside a group of company employees, managers, and partners.

On this occasion, the company made the exciting announcement that it will be accepting payments through various bank cards exclusively at this station for a limited time.