Coral has recently unveiled its newest gas station on the Jounieh Highway on March 7, 2023. This opening is in line with the company’s strategic initiative to elevate its services and modernize its chain of stations throughout all regions in Lebanon.

The opening event was attended by the Managing Director of Coral, Mr. Edgar Yamin, alongside a group of company employees, managers, and partners.

On this occasion, the company made the exciting announcement that it will be accepting payments through various bank cards exclusively at this station for a limited time.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Newsdesk Libnanews
https://libnanews.com
Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

Un commentaire?