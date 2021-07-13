Pharmacists spontaneously trained their pharmacies following an assault on their colleagues in the Tarek Jadideh neighborhood of Beirut after people attacked them because of drug shortages.

The order of pharmacists accuses the Bank of Lebanon of still not having released the necessary lines of credit to allow the importation of certain essential drugs against a background of disagreement between the ministry of health and the central bank on the amount to be paid. finance.

