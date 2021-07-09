A demonstration is currently taking place at Corniche Mazraa. Those present hear protest against the degradation of social and economic conditions as the Lebanese pound collapses and could even touch the symbolic threshold of 20,000 LL / USD.

77% of the population would no longer have sufficient resources to feed themselves, including 33% of children, noted the authors of a UNICEF report. More than 65% of the population is now living below the poverty line and 43% of the working population is currently unemployed.

As for the Lebanese pound, it has lost 92% of its value against the dollar in less than 2 years. The minimum wage thus represents the equivalent of 34 USD.

Shortages are increasing on the spot with major blackouts, queues in front of gas stations, medicines including for people suffering from chronic diseases which are lacking on the market. According to outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the collapse of Lebanon could even occur in the days to come as Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri has failed to form a new cabinet needed to unlock international aid to revive the local economy .

Now, fears of seeing the Lebanese army and internal security forces are heard while the majority of other institutions are already paralyzed.

