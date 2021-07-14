A demonstration by the families of the victims of the Beirut port explosion has been taking place in front of the Beirut courthouse since the end of this afternoon, after the clashes which took place yesterday at the home of the outgoing Minister of the Interior, Mohammed Fahmi.

The families, accompanied by members of civil society and lawyers, demand the lifting of all deputies and security officials, alluding to the refusal of the Minister of the Interior to lift that of the director general of general security, General Abbas Ibrahim , but also from the parliament which requested further information on the charges against the former finance ministers Ali Hassan Khalil, public works Ghazi Zeaiter, all 2 close to the president of the chamber Nabih Berri, and the interior Nouhad Machnouk, member of the stream of the future.

They thus estimate the Lebanese justice – which has “succumbed to political pressure” – defends the defendants instead of defending the victims of the explosion which left more than 200 dead and 6000 wounded as well as devastated, in addition to the port facilities of the port of Beirut, a large part of the capital. They therefore call on justice to pull itself together, failing which, they “will attack them at home”.

Any parliamentary bloc that does not respond to the request of the judicial investigator to lift the immunity of the defendants is complicit in the port of Beirut.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն