Several demonstrations are currently taking place in northern Lebanon to protest against the deterioration of the current social and economic conditions in the Land of the Cedars.

In particular, a rally took place at the Deir Ammar power station to protest against the power cuts, preventing officials from entering the perimeter. In addition, a sit-in is also taking place in front of the Bedawni refinery, still in northern Lebanon. They thus intend to denounce the increase in the price of fuel on the market and the power cuts caused by this increase at the decision of the owners of the district electricity generators as well as due to the rationing of public electricity.

Motorists and owners of trucks and public and private transporters joined in these demonstrations, who also intend to denounce gasoline shortages.

These 2 demonstrations largely disrupted road traffic in the region.

This information comes as the price of fuel has been rising continuously for 2 weeks now after a 30% increase in prices 3 weeks ago.

It comes as the parity of the Lebanese pound against the dollar continues to deteriorate due to the inability of the Banque du Liban to defend the local currency. The Lebanese pound has thus lost 92% of its value for 2 years, with an exchange rate which now exceeds 19,000 LL / USD causing the minimum wage to become the equivalent of 34 dollars against 600 USD 2 years ago and the median salary at $ 114 versus $ 1,500, also 2 years ago. 77% of the Lebanese population would now face serious difficulties in feeding themselves and 33% of children would sleep hungry, denounced the authors of a UNICEF report.

More than 75% of the population would now also live below the poverty line, that is to say on less than 3 dollars a day, an amount obviously insufficient to meet the daily needs.

