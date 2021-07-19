35% of gas stations ration the gasoline supplied to motorists, we learned on Monday, despite promises made last week. Still in question, the delays taken by the Bank of Lebanon in granting the lines of credit necessary for the unloading of fuels from the tankers nevertheless present along the Lebanese coasts.

The crisis would also have been exacerbated by the panic of the population to get supplies as much as possible, estimates the representative of the union of pump attendants Georges Brax.

For its part, the Banque du Liban calls on the importing companies to send it as quickly as possible the documents necessary to grant them the lines of credit, as last week, thus making them indirectly responsible for the crisis.

