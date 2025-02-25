DJ NAZIR: From Dentistry to Global Dance Floors—The Rise of a Musical Visionary

- Advertisement -

From the clinic to the club, DJ Nazir has carved his own path in the electronic music scene, proving that passion and persistence can defy expectations. Originally a dentist, Nazir’s love for music was so profound that he transformed his career, trading dental tools for decks and beats. Fast forward to today, he is one of the region’s most exciting rising DJs, performing in some of the world’s most exclusive venues.

From Passion to Profession

Music has always been a driving force in Nazir’s life. Since childhood, he was fascinated by event planning, organizing large parties, and booking artists, unknowingly preparing himself for the career that would eventually define him. In 2020, he officially stepped behind the decks and began DJing, quickly gaining recognition for his unique style and ability to command the crowd.

A Global Journey Through Music

Nazir’s talent has taken him to some of the hottest destinations for electronic music. From Ibiza’s Blue Marlin to Madrid’s Istar and Los Amentes, from Dubai’s vibrant scene at Surf Club, Amazonico, February 30, and Voyage by Amelia, to Muscat’s Siddharta by Buddha Bar, Bahrain’s Jumeirah Hotel and Hilton, and Doha’s HIDE—he has left his mark across the globe. His beats have also ignited Lebanon’s top clubs, including AHM and Grand Factory, and even Paris’ elite Alma Montaigne.

Entrepreneurial Spirit: Mōns & HOME Entertainment

Beyond DJing, Nazir channeled his passion into entrepreneurship, opening Mōns, his own resto-bar-club concept, where music, gastronomy, and nightlife blend seamlessly. The success of Mōns has been so overwhelming that he is now preparing to open his second venue in Beirut, further cementing his influence in the hospitality and nightlife industry.

He also founded HOME (House of Middle East), an entertainment company dedicated to curating high-energy events, booking world-class artists, and shaping the region’s electronic music culture.

Sharing the Stage with Legends

One of the biggest highlights of Nazir’s career came when he played in front of 4,500 people in Beirut, sharing the decks with none other than Francis Mercier, one of the most celebrated names in house music. This milestone solidified his reputation as a DJ who can move massive crowds and create unforgettable experiences.

Defying the Odds & Looking Ahead

Nazir’s journey was anything but conventional. Many doubted his transition from dentistry to DJing, but he remained undeterred, proving that passion and hard work can silence even the loudest skeptics.

While he has made his mark in Lebanon and the Middle East, Nazir’s ultimate goal is to take his sound worldwide. With a growing international presence and an unstoppable drive, the future is bright for this rising star.

From beats to business, Nazir is redefining what it means to follow your dreams—one set at a time.