NNA – Head of the “Lebanese Peace Party”, Attorney Roger Edde, on Monday received at his residence in Edde, Jbeil, the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, where they discussed the current general situation in Lebanon and the region, in addition to the political and economic developments in the country, and the role undertaken by Egypt in helping Lebanon at all levels.

Both emphasized the necessity of holding the constitutional milestones on time.

================ L.Y