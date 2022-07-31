NNA – The Ministries of Environment and Public Health, on Sunday, reminded citizens of their guidelines issued a few days ago, to be followed in the event of the collapse of the Beirut Port silos, which is likely to affect the area closest to the site (500m radius) by dense amounts of air dust and hence must be evacuated immediately if this occurs.

“It is expected that the farther region (between a radius of 500 and 1500 meters approximately, which includes Karantina, Jeitaoui, Mar Mitr and Downtown Beirut, will be affected by limited amounts of dust,” the statement added, noting that “volatile dust will be deposited within a maximum period of 24 hours.”

“The Ministry of Public Health will work to secure the necessary masks as part of the preventive measures for people within the area that will be affected by the collapse,” the statement added.

Among the guidelines issued by the Environment and Public Health Ministries are the following recommended measures:

-To keep windows and external doors closed, especially in areas within a radius of 1500 meters from the site

-To operate air conditioners as much as possible, especially split units in most homes

-To wear a high-efficiency mask (KN95) when present outdoors until reaching the nearest safely closed place

-To close vehicle windows and turn on the air conditioning until reaching a closed place, where procedures for homes or workplaces are applied (in the absence of an operating air conditioner in the car or vehicle, a highly effective mask – KN95 – must be worn until reaching a closed place)

-To clean balconies and surfaces to prevent the re-volatilization of the deposited dust by spraying water and then wiping the surfaces with javelin water (with caution not to mix any other cleaning materials with javelin water for fear of chemical reactions), while wearing a highly effective mask (KN95) during the cleaning process.

“Caution and alertness remain among the best means for public safety and for health and environment protection, in the hope that we will be free of any risks,” the statement concluded.

========R.Sh.