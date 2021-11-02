1-7 November 2021

Online Edition

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to Lebanon, in partnership with Metropolis Cinema and in cooperation with the European Union Member States, the European Film Festival returns for its 26th edition. Taking place exceptionally online, this new edition features a thrilling selection of films from Europe, as well as short films by emerging Lebanese filmmakers.

The programme of the 26th European Film Festival includes:

12 recent long feature films from Europe, allowing the audience to discover award-winning films, which were screened at international film festivals;

10 commissioned Lebanese short films on the theme of “Windows”;

10 short films from the European Film Academy’s short film tour, including the winner of the European Short Film Award 2020;

12 short films produced by young emerging Lebanese filmmakers, and competing to win awards offered by Member States;

1 feature film “A Woman is A Woman” by Jean-Luc Godard, in tribute to Danish-French actress Anna Karina and French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who passed away in December 2019 and September 2021 respectively;

1 virtual discussion involving the Festival’s regional partners, tackling the theme of running cultural activities and spaces in challenging times.

The Festival is taking place at a time Lebanon is facing many challenges, which are deeply affecting the cultural and artistic sector. In this context, the European Union will continue lending a hand to those who believe in the power of art. The Festival features several initiatives to support young Lebanese filmmakers, who, despite all hardships, are trying to remain creative and productive.

The Festival commissioned ten Lebanese filmmakers and offered them financial support to produce a series of short films on the theme of “windows”. In addition, twelve short films produced by young emerging Lebanese filmmakers are competing to win four awards offered by Member States. Thanks to the Goethe-Institut, Institut français du Liban, the Embassy of Sweden in Beirut and the Polish Embassy in Lebanon, the Festival will offer the winners the opportunity to attend a leading international film festival or film market in Europe in 2022.

All films will be available for screening for free on FestivalScope.com, exclusively for users in Lebanon, between Monday, November 1stat 19h30 and Sunday, November 7th at midnight. Tickets are limited and registration on FestivalScope.com is required.

The full programme is available on the website of the Delegation of the European Union, as well as the Festival’s page on FestivalScope.com.

