Speaking at the end of a meeting with the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun at the Presidential Palace of Baabda, the Maronite Patriarch thus shared the results of the day of prayer on July 1 at the call of the Pope Francis. It is a question, notes the Maronite prelate, of immediately putting the papal roadmap.

Now is not the time for fun, says Patriarch Béchara Boutros Rahi.

His Holiness the Pope carries the Lebanese cause to the depths of his heart and brings it to the international community, but we must put our own house in order. It is not permissible for the Pope to plead our cause to the world if we do not think about it. Patriarch Bechara Boutros Rahi, July 7 from Baabda Palace.

The patriarch also felt that “everyone is violating the constitution, and no one cares as much about Lebanon as the President of the Republic” before calling on the Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri to quickly form a government in cooperation with the president of the republic and conforms to the constitution.

Lebanon, believes the Man of the Church is a victim of the delay in the formation of a new cabinet, a delay that could be induced by a plot, he believes without giving further details.

