News is running about the explosion in the port of Beirut, a day before the first commemoration of the explosion which left more than 200 dead and 6,500 injured.

Thus the Beirut Bar filed a complaint against the company Savaro Ltd on Monday in London. They aim, through this complaint, to obtain compensation from this company for not having taken sufficient measures to secure the 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

As a reminder, the British company allegedly bought the shipment of ammonium nitrate from a Georgian company in 2013 before reselling it to a Mozambican company, Fabrica de Explosivos de Mozambique (FEM). Savaro could however appear to be a shadow company acting on behalf of its owner who has not yet been officially identified, but who, according to media sources, could be close to the Syrian regime. It could be George Haswani and who could be linked to 2 brothers, Imad and Mudalal Khouri, according to a media source.

Previously, following a request from the Beirut Bar, London had already refused the liquidation of this company until January 11, 2022. For Savaro, it was a question of avoiding having to face the consequences which could arise in the event of recognition of his responsibility.

On the investigation side, Judge Tarek Bitar calls again for the lifting of Abbas Ibrahim’s immunity

The investigative judge in charge of the investigation once again requested the lifting of the immunity of the director general of the General Security, General Abbas Ibrahim after the public prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oweidat declared that he could not get involved in the case and asking Judge Ghassan Khoury to intervene.

Human Rights Watch accuses Lebanese leaders of criminal negligence

After Amnesty International yesterday, it’s Human Rights Watch’s turn to accuse Lebanese leaders of criminal negligence

The NGO identified senior government, customs, military and security officials who were aware of the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate and its dangers, but did not take the necessary measures. They stress that the latter could even have taken into account a possible tragedy like the one that unfolded.

Relatives of the Current of the Future attack the judge in charge of the investigation

In addition, the president of the press order, Aouni Al-Kaaki, owner of the newspaper Al Shark and close to the Current of the Future, accused the investigative judge in charge of the investigation of the explosion of the Port of Beirut, to act on a political level. This information comes at a time when several relatives of the former prime minister have been implicated including the former acting director of the port of Beirut, Hassan Koreitem but also the former interior minister Nouhad Machnouk, also a member of the current of the future.

Aouni Al-Kaaki thus considers that “negligence cannot be a crime because negligence is not intentional”, perhaps in response to a possible questioning of the roles of former prime ministers and their relatives in the file among which is Saad Hariri, the ruler of the Future Current himself.

This information comes as Judge Bitar has requested the lifting of the immunity of a number of Saad Hariri’s relatives such as Nouhad Machnouk and the President of the Chamber Nabih Berri including the former Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil and Works Ghazi Zoaiter as well as security officials such as the Director General of General Security, General Abbas Ibrahim.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Cette publication est également disponible en : Français العربية Deutsch Italiano Español Հայերեն