Faced with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the Lebanese authorities are trying to speed up the vaccination process with the resumption of walk-in walk-in services for the benefit of people aged 30 to 49 and wishing to obtain the AstraZeneca vaccine at from this Thursday.

In addition, large shipments of vaccines arrived at Pas des Cèdres. Yesterday, 108,000 doses of Pfizer BioNTech and 129,600 doses of AstraZeneca thus arrived via the international airport of Beirut. 145,250 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and 145,000 doses of AstraZeneca should also be delivered this Sunday and Monday respectively.

Lebanon now has more than a million first-time vaccines and more than 750,000 people fully vaccinated, a figure that has risen sharply in the last month due to fears that the Delta variant will cause a new wave. The latest wave, a medical source says, was induced by the English variant and caused more than 5,000 deaths in January, February and March, out of a total death toll of 7,888 people. The Delta variant or Indian variant would, for its part, be much more contagious than the English variant, while the country’s hospital structures have seen their reception capacity be greatly impacted by the economic crisis and the impossibility of importing many drugs. and spare parts.

