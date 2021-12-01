The French authorities have decided to require a PCR test for anyone from non-EU countries entering metropolitan territory, including people who have been vaccinated, confirms government spokesman Gabriel Attal, at the end of the council of ministers devoted to the sanitary pass.

Gabriel Attal thus estimated that the health situation is deteriorating very quickly, whereas 13 cases of people contaminated by the omicron variant have been identified.

Other measures such as accelerating the vaccination booster campaign, strengthening the health pass and strengthening barrier measures such as wearing a mask will also be put in place.