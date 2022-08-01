NNA – The French Embassy in Lebanon shared the following tweet by French Ambassador Anne Grillo:
“Greetings to the women and men who endeavor every day to protect Lebanon and its people. France is proud of the old ties it has with the Lebanese army, the pillar of security and stability in the country, and remains committed to supporting it.”
The tweet was accompanied by the hashtag #Lebanese army day.
=======================R.H.
Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.