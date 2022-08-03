De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA –

Time               Subject

9:00 am        Blood donation campaign at Al-Zahra University Hospital, especially for patients with tumors, organized by Ghobeiry Municipality in cooperation with the hospital, at the Social Health Center, Abdullah Al-Haj Street, facing Rawdat Al-Shahidayn in Ghobeiry. (The campaign lasts until 2:00 pm).

 

 

==========================R.H.

Si vous avez trouvé une coquille ou une typo, veuillez nous en informer en sélectionnant le texte en question et en appuyant sur Ctrl + Entrée . Cette fonctionnalité est disponible uniquement sur un ordinateur.

Un commentaire?