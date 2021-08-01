The risk of fire is still very present, indicate the Lebanese authorities who have published a new map on this subject. The only good news is that the risks are less important in northern Lebanon and in particular Akkar, after the major fires that have affected this region over the past 4 days.

They should have been made of arsonists, had accused local sources, accusations repeated by a deputy.

The risks of this weekend are particularly important in the center of the country where moreover the flames are already ravaging a part of the mountain of Deir el Qamar at a place called Sayyed el Tallé.

