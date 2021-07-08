The Banque du Liban would have again promised, as has now been the case for a month and a half, to release the lines of credit necessary for the unloading of 2 tankers which are currently off the Lebanese coast, indicates a representative of the owners’ union. petrol stations.

If the fuels become available in this way, this could allow the reopening of the gas stations currently closed, notes Georges Brax who calls on the central bank to grant in advance the sums necessary for the unloading of the tankers which should arrive this month and this to accelerate the process of fuel delivery.

“the Central Bank must respect the agreement which was made with the political authority, which was announced to import fuels during the three months”, he notes, alluding to the measures decided which reduced the parity of the subsidies granted to fuels from 1,507 LL / USD to 3,900 LL / USD.

For the time being, no improvement in the situation has been observed on site with large queues in front of gas stations still open and the large majority of them closing.

