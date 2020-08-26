Stay productive, connected, and healthy in this new era with Samsung’s newest Galaxy wearables

Beirut, Lebanon – August 26, 2020 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd announced at Unpacked the Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live. Galaxy Watch3 is a next-generation smartwatch that combines timeless craftsmanship with cutting-edge health and wellness features. Galaxy Buds Live are the newest shape of true wireless earbuds, boasting a stylish and ergonomic design paired with premium audio technology.

Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live are convenient tools for maintaining your lifestyle and daily routines, especially in the current climate. Both devices are seamlessly integrated into the wider Galaxy ecosystem to help you live healthier, communicate better, and get the most out of your technology.

“Wearables are among the fastest-advancing technology sectors, and the pace of progress is only accelerating. In recent months, we’ve seen immense growth in the market as people turn to smartwatches and earbuds to help them thrive in the ‘Next Normal’”, said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Since introducing our first smartwatch just seven years ago, we have become a leader in wearable innovation. Today, we’re laser-focused on building on this momentum to offer new and differentiated experiences – combined with the bold design and advanced technology that our customers have come to expect.”

Galaxy Watch3: Manage Your Life with Advanced Health Technology

Galaxy Watch3 boasts all the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Sporting a timeless design, this watch is built with premium materials like stainless steel and high-quality leather — and for the first time, Galaxy Watch3 will also be available in a titanium model that’s both durable and elegant. Galaxy Watch3 also features the popular rotating bezel from previous watch models, which merges form with function. With just a turn of the bezel, you can easily toggle between widgets, open apps and scroll through notifications. Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter[1] — combined with a larger display. You can also customize your watch face to perfectly reflect your personal style. You can choose from over 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store, or design your own. A library of 40 different complications allows you to personalize your watch face with the information that’s most important to you.

With each new iteration, Galaxy Watch capabilities have expanded, and now, Galaxy Watch3 will offer new experiences in health and wellness monitoring. The Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature will soon measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes[2]. Galaxy Watch3 will also be home to the new Samsung Health Monitor app once launched, which will include blood pressure (BP) monitoring[3]and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings in markets where these features have been authorized[4]. To ensure that help is never too far away in the event of a fall, Galaxy Watch3 comes with a new feature that detects falls, which identifies a potential fall and can send an SOS notification to your chosen contacts[5].

Beginning a fitness routine can be difficult, but Samsung’s running form tool is here to help. Running analysis[6] will be able to offers real-time feedback during your runs, as well as six-factor post-workout reports, which help improve form, boost performance, and reduce injury. To track your cardio progress as you go, you will soon be able to easily access VO 2 max readings[7], which offer insight into your oxygen uptake. Even when you’re at home, you have access to a full-service fitness studio with Samsung Health, which features a library of more than 120 different video workouts. Simply select a workout routine on your Galaxy smartphone, cast it onto your Samsung Smart TV[8], and your Galaxy Watch3 will take care of the rest and automatically track the workout. Because recovery is just as important as the exercise, Samsung has been developing its sleep management offering since it was first introduced back in 2014. Now, Galaxy Watch3 offers brand new sleep score and insights to help you get better rest.

In addition, seamless compatibility between the Galaxy Watch3 and other Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Note20, amplifies your mobile experiences. You can set automatic reply options for both messages and images, and easily view emoticons and photos directly from your wrist. You can also effortlessly control your mobile experience; play your favorite music from your phone with the rotating bezel; and use simple hand gestures[9], like clenching and unclenching your fist to receive a call, or rotating your wrist to mute alarms or incoming calls. For those who spend extended periods away from their phone, LTE models are also available, allowing you to take calls and messages, stream your favorite playlists, and access your favorite apps on-the-go.[10]

Galaxy Buds Live: Tune into Every Moment

Galaxy Buds Live defy conventional design — with one-of-a-kind aesthetics, they’re like nothing you’ve ever seen or worn before. Samsung has reconfigured traditional earbud design, laying out internal components horizontally instead of vertically. That way, the earbuds don’t protrude from your ears, providing a more natural appearance. This ergonomic, tip-less design conforms to the shape of your ear, making them comfortable enough to wear all-day. You can further customize your fit with two sizes of wingtips.

Galaxy Buds Live were engineered to bring your sound to life. Combining AKG’s sound expertise with Samsung’s legacy of hardware innovation, Galaxy Buds Live offer a truly immersive audio experience. With a 12mm speaker and bass duct, the audio sounds deep and rich, allowing you to enjoy music the way the artist intended. With three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit, your earbuds home in on your voice and ensure you always come through loud and clear on the phone. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type[11], allowing you to tune out distractions like passing cars and loud laundry machines, while still being able to tune into important announcements and conversations.

Galaxy Buds Live offer a convenient and connected listening experience, compatible with a range of devices. Seamlessly switch between compatible devices — no disconnecting and reconnecting required. And when paired with the latest Galaxy devices, you can open your world to new possibilities. Record crystal clear audio for your video on the Galaxy Note20 by using Galaxy Buds Live as a wireless microphone. Use ‘Game Mode’[12] to reduce audio latency – with Galaxy Note20’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, you can enjoy a more immersive gaming experience. You can also easily share music with friends — without compromising sound quality — using the new Buds Together[13] feature.

For more convenient navigation, Galaxy Buds Live feature an intuitive touch-based PUI (physical user interface) [14] for touch control, as well as Bixby voice wake-up[15], which allows you to navigate music, open apps, and send messages hands-free and eyes-free. Plus, Galaxy Buds Live come with long-lasting battery life. When fully charged, your earbuds can support up to 6 hours of playback, and the charging case allows you to enjoy an additional 15 hours over multiple charges[16]. And when you need to top up on charge quickly, you can gain 1 hour of play time with just 5 minutes of charging[17].

Availability[18]

Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live are available in select countries starting from August 6, 2020, and will expand to more markets.

Galaxy Watch3 is available in 41mm and 45mm, both available in LTE and Bluetooth variants. Galaxy Watch 41mm variant will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Watch 45mm variant will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black.

The Galaxy Watch Titanium variant will be available later this year.

The Galaxy Buds Live will be available starting, August 6, and will come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

For more information about Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live, please visit:

Galaxy Watch3: https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/galaxy-watch3/

Galaxy Bud Live: https://www.samsung.com/global/galaxy/galaxy-buds-live/

Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live Specifications[19][20]

Galaxy Watch3[21] Color Stainless Steel: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic SilverTitanium: Mystic Black Material Stainless Steel case with premium leather strapTitanium case with metal strap Dimensions& Weight 45mm: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, 53.8g (Stainless Steel) / 43g (Titanium)41mm: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm, 48.2g (Stainless Steel)*measured without strap Display 45mm: 1.4” (34mm) / 41mm: 1.2” (30mm)360 x 360 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display,Corning® Gorilla® Glass DX Battery 45mm: 340mAh / 41mm: 247mAhWPC-based wireless charging AP Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz OS Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5 Memory 1GB RAM + 8GB internal storage Connectivity LTE*, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo *LTE connectivity only available in LTE models Sensor Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Light Sensor,

Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Electrical Heart Sensor Durability 5ATM + IP68 / MIL-STD-810G Compatibility Android: Android 5.0↑, RAM 1.5GB↑ / iOS: iPhone 5↑, iOS 9.0↑

Galaxy Buds Live Dimensions & Weight Earbuds: 16.5 x 27.3 x 14.9 mm, 5.6gCharging Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm, 42.2g Speaker 12mm speaker Microphones 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner ) Battery Capacity Earbuds: 60 mAh Charging Case: 472 mAh Play Time[22] 6 hours / total 21 hours (ANC or Bixby Voice Wake-up ON)5.5 hours / total 20 hours (ANC and Bixby Voice Wake-up ON)8 hours / total 29 hours (ANC and Bixby Voice Wake-up OFF) Talk Time22 4.5 hours / Total 17 hours (ANC ON)5.5 hours / Total 19 hours (ANC OFF) Charging 1 hour play time with 5 minutes quick charging[23]Qi-certified wireless charging Connectivity Bluetooth v5.0Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC Sensor Accelerometer, IR, Hall, Touch, Grip, VPU (Voice Pickup Unit) Compatibility[24] Android: Android 5.0↑, RAM 1.5GB↑ / iOS: iPhone 7↑, iOS 10.0↑ Water Resistance IPX2

