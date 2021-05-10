The representative of the union of petrol station owners said that the importing companies started distributing the fuels after the unloading of a large quantity. According to Georges Brax, the delays in this unloading would have been caused by the Banque du Liban.

Other ships are also said to be on their way. He also expressed his wish to see the BdL open more quickly the credits necessary for unloading in order to avoid any crisis in the future.

Georges Brax also accused the rumors circulating about the end of the subsidy program to be the cause of the panic of many motorists who hastened to fill the tanks of their vehicles. He was referring to gasoline shortages affecting various regions including Nabatiyeh, Kesrouan or the caza of Saïda.

Regarding the subsidy program, the union official refuted any upcoming lifting, believing that this file is complex and will have negative consequences on the population. The end of subsidies – estimated at $ 3 billion for fuels alone – could cause not only a rise in the price of gasoline but also impact other sectors of activity.

