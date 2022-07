NNA – “More than two weeks have passed since the incident of Archbishop Musa al-Hajj. More than a year has passed since a series of violations committed by Judge Fadi Akiki, and the Supreme Judicial Council has done nothing,” Head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, said in a statement.

“The Supreme Judicial Council is called upon to assume its responsibilities as soon as possible in order to preserve the remaining prestige of the judiciary,” he concluded.

======== R.K

