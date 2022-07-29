De gauche à droite, Marc Tourelle, maire de Noisy-le-Roi, SE. M. l'ambassadeur du Liban, Rami Adwan, Marie-Hélène Aubert, maire de Jouy-en-Josas et vie présidente du conseil départemental des Yvelines, Jacques Alexis, maire de Bailly et Bertrand Cognard, conseiller départemental des Yvelines

NNA – Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, on Friday said via his Twitter account: “Since the horrific economic collapse in recent years, including the gasoline crisis, the pain and humiliation, the disasters, Al-Taleel incident in Akkar, the bread crisis (…) among others; they’re are all linked to one common factor, which is smuggling.”

Geagea also wondered in his tweet whether Lebanon’s “strong President” had given up on fighting smuggling during his reign.

“Have any of the successive governments within the last three years taken any measures in this regard?” wondered Geagea. 

“Let those in the presidency, the government, and other decision-making positions have mercy on the people and take the required measures to stop smuggling,” Geagea’s tweet added. 

 

 

 

 

