JULY 14, 2021 |Beirut, Lebanon – Payment technology company Mastercard and ride-hailing service Uber are collaborating to help as many people as possible receive a vaccination during this critical time by offering free rides to people in Lebanon who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Riders will be able to avail two free rides, to and from dedicated public vaccination centers in Beirut, Lebanon, available on the Ministry of Health’s website, with a maximum cap of LBP 15,000 per ride.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world, impacted economic activity and transformed the way we live. Fortunately, more countries are rolling out access to COVID-19 vaccines, and every vaccinated person is gradually contributing to herd immunity. This directly benefits the pursuit of other personal passions – like travel and events – becoming easier for everyone going forward.

Long-term strategic partners Mastercard and Uber are globally activated to help communities, support public authorities and cities as they work to fight the spread of the pandemic. Through its mission to “do well by doing good”, Mastercard hopes that the initiative will enable more people to access a safe travel solution to vaccine centers.

Last year, Mastercard partnered with Uber in its largest region-wide initiative to provide 120,000 free trips to frontline workers in Middle East & Africa during the height of the pandemic. Earlier this year, the two companies extended their long-standing partnership with a new strategic initiative that enables Uber to drive digitization across their business operations, leveraging Mastercard’s single infrastructure to meet all types of payments needs across Uber Rides, Uber Eats, Uber Pass, and Uber for Business.

How to book this offer:

People in Lebanon who already have the app or can download the Uber app, will receive an in-app offer which they can apply on the ride they schedule. For more information on booking rides in Lebanon, please click HERE.

For further information please contact: [email protected]

