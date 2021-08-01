The distribution of the various ministerial portfolios would be the sticking point between the presidency of the republic and the prime minister designate, we learn from a media source.

Thus, the Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati would have liked to obtain, for the Sunni community, the portfolios of the interior and of justice, which refuses the head of state General Michel Aoun, thus casting a cold on the optimistic remarks of these last days.

Discussions between the 2 men should thus resume this Monday following a meeting which took place this Friday.

These 2 ministries are key, on the one hand, the former prime minister designate Saad Hariri then his successor Najib Mikati also claiming them on behalf of the Sunni community, on the pretext of the organization of the next legislative elections in 2022. However, many critical court cases involve these 2 ministries, such as, for example, the explosion of the port of Beirut, with a close friend of Saad Hariri, the former interior minister Nouhad Machnouk, who is implicated, or even accusations of embezzlement, such as those concerning another close friend of Saad Hariri, the governor of the Banque du Liban Riad Salamé, whose assets are the subject of investigations in France and Switzerland, or of the prime minister himself even Najib Mikati, accused of having used funds originally intended for the purchase of real estate for vulnerable people, for his own benefit.

As a reminder, other personalities are also the subject of a request for the lifting of their immunity, including allies to Najib Mikati. They are the former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and the former public works minister Ghazi Zoaiter, both close to the president of the chamber Nabih Berri, all like a number of current and previous officials of the security organs. from Lebanon.

The only known factor, the finance ministry should, for its part, returned to the candidate of the president of the chamber of deputies, that is to say to a Shiite, given as current favorite, the vice-governor of the Bank of Lebanon, Youssef Khalil , despite the reservations of its future interlocutors in the upcoming negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and the international community due to a conflict of interest on the forensic audit of the central bank’s accounts, the losses of which make the subject of controversy.

