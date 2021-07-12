A French envoy advising the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron for Middle Eastern and North African affairs, is expected to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday evening for a final attempt with the aim of forming a new government, a prerequisite for the unblocking of international aid for Lebanon, a country facing a serious economic crisis described as one of the 3 worst in the world since the 19th century.

Patrick Durel should thus meet with the President of the Lebanese Republic, General Michel Aoun, then the President of the Parliament Nabih Berri and finally the Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri in order to attempt the impossible, while Lebanon does not have no government for 11 months now and the social and economic situation continues to deteriorate.

77% of the population would no longer have enough to eat, including 33% of children, noted the authors of a UNICEF report.

This is not the first visit of the French envoy to Lebanon. He had already warned the Lebanese authorities of the time in the face of the current collapse.

This information comes as the French authorities, backed by the United States, are trying to convince Saudi Arabia to facilitate the formation of a new government. The French Ambassador Anne Grillo thus traveled with her American counterpart Dorothy Shea. The 2 women continued their good-office mission by going to meet the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari.

According to current information, the 2 ambassadors would like to set up humanitarian aid as quickly as possible for the Lebanese population currently facing major difficulties, as desired by the French parliamentary committee during a conference last week.

In addition, pressure will be exerted on the local political class. Paris would thus have confirmed to have put in place the mechanisms of economic sanction and visa ban in accordance with European decisions.

