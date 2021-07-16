The European Union reiterated its call for political parties to form a new government as quickly as possible, despite some sources indicating that European sanctions could target local figures at the end of July.
According to Brussels, this is the only way out of the current crisis, notes the European Commissioner in charge of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, who was only a few days ago in Beirut.
The remarks come as Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri announced his withdrawal from candidacy. Josep Borrell also indicates that he regrets the persistence of the political impasse in the country and the lack of progress in implementing the reforms described as urgent, especially since “ Lebanon’s stability and prosperity are crucial for the whole region and for the time being “.
The United States disappointed with Saad Hariri’s withdrawal
US Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Antony Blinken regretted the resignation of Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri, stressing that it is critical to have a government committed and able to implement priority reforms to be formed now
The United States recalled that it is necessary to have such a cabinet to unlock aid from the international community and thus help Lebanon, a country in economic crisis.
Lebanese parties lost 9 months, Antony Blinken said in a statement, alluding to the delay between the appointment of Saad Hariri until he recused himself before pointing out that the Lebanese economy is in free fall and the current government is unable to provide basic services reliably
“The leaders of Beirut must urgently put aside partisan differences and form a government in the service of the Lebanese people”, concluded the American official.
