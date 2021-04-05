From a media source, it is indicated that the file of the formation of the next government could be unblocked with the forthcoming visit of the president of the free patriotic current Gébran Bassil in France where he should meet the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday. A meeting with the director of General Security, Abbas Ibrahim, is already scheduled for Monday to discuss this trip.

Gébran Bassil could be accompanied by a representative of the President of the Chamber, Nabih Berri. The latter is behind a new initiative to increase the number of ministers from 18 to 24 members without a veto for any party in the next cabinet. However, for the time being, this proposal comes up against the will of Prime Minister designate Saad Hariri.